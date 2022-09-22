Prez Droupadi Murmu invited for Mysuru Dasara

September 22, 2022

New Delhi: President of India Droupadi Murmu was formally invited this noon by the State Government for the inauguration of Mysuru Dasara to take place atop Chamundi Hill on Sept. 26.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, along with Mysuru District In-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar, Karnataka Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle, Chikkodi MP Annasaheb Shankar Jolle and Mysuru Mayor Shivakumar extended the official invitation of Karnataka Government to the first citizen of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The State Government had unanimously decided on inviting Murmu for Dasara inauguration. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sept.10 had announced that the President has given her consent for the inauguration of Dasara festivities.

According to sources, Droupadi Murmu will fly from New Delhi to Mysore Airport at Mandakalli by a special flight on the morning of Sept. 26.

Upon her arrival in Mysuru at 9 am, she will be received at the Airport by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Bommai and other dignitaries, who will be arriving in city on Sept. 25.

From the Airport, the President will travel by road to Chamundi Hill where she will inaugurate Dasara-2022 in the auspicious Vrushchika Lagna between 9.45 am and 10.05 am. Murmu will be the first President to inaugurate the world famous Dasara.

After the inauguration, she will return to the Airport and fly to Hubballi, where she will be accorded a civic honour under the aegis of Hubballi-Dharwad City Corporation in the afternoon.

Chief Minister, Governor, Speaker also invited

Yesterday, the Mysuru District Administration extended a formal invitation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and a host of other dignitaries at Bengaluru, to be a part of Nada Habba-2022.

Mysuru District In-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar, accompanied by Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, MLA L. Nagendra, MLCs Dr. D. Thimmaiah and C.N. Manjegowda, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, Dasara Reception Sub-Committee Working President M.J. Roopa and Karnataka Compost Development Corporation Chairman Mahadevaiah, invited Chief Minister Bommai.

They also extended invitation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan, Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri, Legislative Council Chairman Raghunathrao Malkapure and Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Alok Aradhe for Dasara, which is being celebrated in a grand manner this year after two years of COVID pandemic.