Two-day CFTRI Open Day begins

September 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The two-day Open Day of CSIR-CFTRI, marking the CSIR Foundation Day celebrations with the theme ‘Food Technology – Industry Connect’ began at IFTTC auditorium in CFTRI campus here this morning.

Speaking after inaugurating the event, Dr. K.S. Sadananda, Medical Superintendent, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, said that food plays a key role in our health and fitness.

Pointing out that good food practices play a significant role in keeping away ailments such as Diabetes, Blood Pressure and Cancer, he said that food habits, surrounding environment and stress play an important role in the maintenance of our health.

Observing that consumption of quality and nutritious food matters a lot for our physical well-being, he said that the CFTRI has been doing yeoman service in food science and research for improving our life, in terms of our health and fitness.

Dr. Sadananda called upon the members of the public and students to visit the event and learn more about Nutritious food making and earn knowledge in the area of Food Science and Technology.

H.S. Sathish, Chairman, CSIR-CFTRI Open Day, CFTRI Scientists Dr. B.V. Satyendra Rao, Dr. N.K. Rastogi, Dr. Madhava Naidu, Dr. Umesh Hebbar and others were present.

The event is open from 10 am till 5 pm on both days (Sept.26 and 27). Entry is free and the public can visit the Institute only from the North Gate opposite Akashavani on KRS road.

There are about 22 stalls at the Expo, which features demonstration on Biofumigation, Bio-plate casting, Clevenger Hydro-distillation, Crunchy Egg bites, Dosa making machine, Electro-spraying, Glass Blowing, Ozone Air Disinfection, Papad Press, Ragi Mudde Mix,Spouted Bed Roaster and Spirulina cultivation (Miniaturised).

Also on display will be a variety of food making machines and equipment, research activities of R&D Department of CFTRI, especially related to the Central theme (Food Technology – Industry connect) and entrepreneurship.

A Mobile Food Processing and Demonstration Unit (MFPDU) is a star attraction at the Expo, in which CFTRI licensees are showcasing the successful technologies of CFTRI.