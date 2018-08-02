Forest Minister in Mysuru
News

Forest Minister in Mysuru

Mysuru:  Forest Minister R. Shankar will be touring Mysuru district tomorrow (Aug.3).

The Minister, who will arrive in city at 9 pm today, will stay at Government Guest House. Tomorrow, he will visit Chamundeshwari Hill Temple at 10 am. Later, he will inaugurate the Mastigudi Tribal Rehabilitation Centre at Bheemanahalli in H.D. Kote taluk at 1.30 pm and have lunch with the tribals. He will also inaugurate the houses built to rehabilitate tribals residing in the Forests surrounding Kabini at 3 pm and visit Hadis of the tribals and hear to their grievances. He will hold discussions with the Forest Department Officials regarding their grievances at Mastigudi Tribal Rehabilitation Centre and then stay overnight at Kharapura in H.D. Kote taluk.

August 2, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Bandipur night traffic ban will stay, says Forest Minister

2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “Forest Minister in Mysuru”

  1. ankeatas says:
    August 4, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    Surely must be a relative of CM family

    Reply
  2. ankeatas says:
    August 4, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    Surely the Forest Minister must be of CM family

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching