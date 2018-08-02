Forest Minister in Mysuru

Mysuru: Forest Minister R. Shankar will be touring Mysuru district tomorrow (Aug.3).

The Minister, who will arrive in city at 9 pm today, will stay at Government Guest House. Tomorrow, he will visit Chamundeshwari Hill Temple at 10 am. Later, he will inaugurate the Mastigudi Tribal Rehabilitation Centre at Bheemanahalli in H.D. Kote taluk at 1.30 pm and have lunch with the tribals. He will also inaugurate the houses built to rehabilitate tribals residing in the Forests surrounding Kabini at 3 pm and visit Hadis of the tribals and hear to their grievances. He will hold discussions with the Forest Department Officials regarding their grievances at Mastigudi Tribal Rehabilitation Centre and then stay overnight at Kharapura in H.D. Kote taluk.