Forgery: Man gets 3-year jail

January 22, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: The City’s First Senior CJ and CJM Court has sentenced a man to three years simple jail term besides imposing a fine of Rs.15,000 after he was found guilty of giving cheque with forged signature as surety for a loan.

The man, who has been sentenced, is Benki Chidananda, a resident of J.P. Nagar in city.

Seven years ago, Benki Chidananda had taken a loan of Rs.20,000 from one K. Raghu, a resident of Akbar Road in Mandi Mohalla and had given a cheque (Cheque No.893641) of Oriental Bank of Commerce (Account No. 10662011000539) as surety.

As Benki Chidananda did not return the loan he had taken, Raghu deposited the surety cheque given by Benki Chidananda to his account in State Bank of Mysore, Mandi Mohalla Branch, to encash it. But the cheque was not honoured as the signature on it could not be matched with the signature of the account holder.

On Jan. 5, 2016, Raghu, along with one Mihira Urs, went to the house of Benki Chidananda and asked Chidananda to return his money, during which Chidananda, along with U. Girijamba and Snehith, picked up a quarrel with Raghu, abused him using foul language and also threatened Raghu of killing him if he comes again to ask money.

Chidananda also told Raghu that he had intentionally forged his wife’s cheque and gave it to him to cheat him. He (Chidananda) then caught hold of the collar of Raghu’s shirt and pushed him out of the house, following which Raghu lodged a Police complaint.

Vidyaranyapuram Police, who registered a case, conducted investigation and submitted a charge-sheet to the Court.

Judge Yashwanth Kumar, who heard the arguments from both sides, found accused Benki Chidananda guilty and sentenced him to three years simple imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs.15,000. The Judge also ordered the accused to give Rs.25,000 as compensation to Raghu.

Senior Assistant Public Prosecutor K.M.C. Shivashankara Murthy argued for the Government.

