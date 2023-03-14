Former Ambassador A. Madhavan passes away

March 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A. Madhavan (89), former Indian Ambassador to Japan and Germany and a resident of Yadavagiri, passed away in city on Mar. 12. He suffered a cardiac arrest in the ICU where he was being treated for injuries from a fall at home.

He leaves behind his wife Girija Madhavan, SOM Columnist who writes under ‘Mysore Memories’ and ‘Looking Back,’ one son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Born in 1933 to Justice M. Anantanarayanan and Akhilandeshwari, Madhavan studied at K.S. High School in Thanjavur and Loyola College in Madras (now Chennai) and had also studied at Trinity College in Cambridge.

After passing UPSC exams, Madhavan joined the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 1956 and held many posts in Peking, London, Hong Kong and a year as Fellow at Harvard University.

He also served as Deputy Chief of Mission in Moscow.

After retiring from Government Service in 1991, Madhavan had served as the Director of the prestigious India International Centre for three years.

He loved the cultural ambience of Mysuru, learnt Kannada through a teacher and had made Mysuru his home.

Last rites will be held tomorrow (Mar. 15) at 10.30 am at Mukthidhama in Vijayanagar 4th Stage, according to family sources.