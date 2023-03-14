<strong>Citizens’ Initiative on “Corrupt Electoral System in India & Ways to Reform it”</strong>
March 14, 2023

Talk at B.N. Bahadur Institute on Mar. 18 open for all

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore Open Forum in Vijayanagar 4th Stage, headed by Dr. V.R. Anil Kumar, has organised a Citizens’ Initiative on “Corrupt Electoral System in India & Ways to Reform it” at 4 pm on Saturday, 18th March 2023, at B.N. Bahadur Institute of Management Sciences, Manasagangothri, Hunsur Road.

K.B. Ganapathy, Founder-Editor, Star of Mysore, will preside over the event which has been organised to bring awareness among the public about the importance of exercising the right to vote and to strive towards a corruption-free government.

Ashvini Ranjan, Founding Trustee, Pratham Mysore, will deliver the keynote address.

Ravi Joshi, formerly in the Cabinet Secretariat, will speak on the topic “Money & Muscle Power” while Forum Convenor Prof. M. Umapathy will speak on “Essential Reforms Needed.”

The talk is open to all. Participants are welcome to exchange their view points and engage in dialogue with the speakers to arrive at a solution to eradicate electoral corruption and bring in reformation in our electoral system.

For details, contact Mob: 94498-19536.

