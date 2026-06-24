Former CM’s close aide taken to task 
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Former CM’s close aide taken to task 

June 24, 2026

Mysuru: Earlier, before the post-mortem was performed at MMC&RI mortuary, a large crowd of relatives of the deceased persons and villagers had gathered at the mortuary, who staged protest demanding stringent action against the accused, identified as Ullas Gowda. 

When the protest was going on, C.T. Kumar, a close aide of former CM Siddaramaiah and Urban Development Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah arrived at the mortuary only to meet stiff opposition from the crowd, who had thought that he (Kumar) had come to hush up the case and expressed their anger. 

The protesters said that due to the harassment from accused Ullas Gowda, belonging to an upper caste, three persons belonging to Uppara community lost their lives and added that by using political influence, Kumar had come to hush up the case instead of consoling the grieving family members and relatives of the deceased persons. 

Calling for Uppara community members to be united in such circumstances, the protesters said that if community members do not stand united such incidents would occur again in the coming days. They demanded Minister Dr. Yathindra and MP Sunil Bose to come to the spot and refused to receive the bodies till they arrived. 

Meanwhile, Uppara community leaders, who warned of staging a massive protest if Police do not initiate stringent action against accused Ullas Gowda, urged for Rs. 5 crore compensation to the family members of the deceased persons. 

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