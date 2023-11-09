Former Himalayan Car Rally champion passes away in city
News

Former Himalayan Car Rally champion passes away in city

November 9, 2023

D.R. Shivram along with his friend Dr. Rajesh Kadakia had driven from Mysuru to Singapore on Jan. 19, 2019

Mysore/Mysuru: D.R. Shivram (71), a former Himalayan Car rallyist and a resident of Yadavagiri, passed away yesterday in city.

A rally enthusiast, he had won the 1st Himalayan Car Rally, the 1st K-1000 Rally in 1980 and the Charminar Challenge.

The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi presenting Himalayan Car Rally Award to rallyists D.R. Shivram, Dr. Rajesh Kadakia and Feroz Asgar Ali, which they won in 1980.

Shivram along with Dr. Rajesh Kadakia of Hyderabad and  Feroz Asgar Ali of Mysuru stood first in the Indian category of cars and overall seventh, competing with the finest car models in the Himalayan Car Rally then.

Star of Mysore had published an article titled ‘Former Himalayan Car Rally champions to drive from Mysuru to Singapore’ on Jan. 19, 2019.

Shivram leaves behind his wife Madhu, daughter Pallavi, son Pavan, brothers, sisters and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites will be held tomorrow (Nov. 10) at 11.30 am at Chirashanthidhama in Gokulam, according to family sources.

