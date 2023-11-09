No end in sight for completion of Ambedkar Bhavan works

November 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the Congress Government in the State made reading of Preamble of Indian Constitution mandatory in schools and colleges within a few months of assuming office, the inexplicable delay in completion of works of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan on two-acre land on Dewan’s Road in the heart of the city continues, with no hint of reaching its end at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the surrounding explain the sorry state of affairs, with the footpath abutting the compound wall of the under construction Bhavan at the intersection of Dewan’s Road and Bidaram Krishnappa Road turning into a dump yard.

Though the Pourakarmikas clear waste in time, the waste can be seen littered next moment. The passage between the compound wall and Devaraja Traffic Police Station on Krishna Vilas Road side is also no exception, when it comes to disposing of the refuse in an indiscriminate manner.

Though the building is coming up on the busy road, it is no reason to deter people from peeing in public on the compound, thus emanating a tepid smell.

It was 11 years ago in the year 2012 that the works began here. Since then three Governments were formed, several Ministers inspected the works and also vouched to complete them at the earliest, but all remains on paper. Even the second phase of works is being carried out on a snail’s pace, with 75 percent of the works complete.

When the project was conceived it was estimated to cost Rs. 14.66 crore, which was revised further to Rs. 20.66 crore. Though Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Social Welfare Department and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) released their share of funds in time, the slow pace of works proved a hurdle in its completion. Now, with 75 percent of the works completed even after a decade-long works in the second phase, the pending works need additional Rs. 22 crore, thus escalating the project cost further.

Ironically, though three months have elapsed since Social Welfare Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the District Minister and native of Mysuru, inspected the ongoing works in the month of August, there are no visible changes yet.

The Minister, along with a posse of Officers, like Principal Secretary of Social Welfare Department S. Selvakumar, Commissioner Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Commissioner of MUDA G.T. Dinesh Kumar, Commissioner of MCC Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff and Deputy Secretary of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat Dr. M. Krishnaraju, had inspected the works and directed them to expedite the works.

Besides, it had been decided to sanction additional grants of Rs. 10 crore from Social Welfare Department, Rs. 9.5 crore from MUDA and Rs. 2.5 crore from MCC.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of Indian Constitution, was offered a meaningful tribute during the recently concluded Mysore Dasara.

The Preamble of the Constitution composed in the form of a song was also played during the inauguration of Navaratri festivities and cultural programmes. The illuminated portraits of Dr. Ambedkar and also a copy of the Preamble were also erected at prominent circles of the city.

But the one of its kind Ambedkar Bhavan in the heart of the city still suffers from official apathy, with no sign of completing the works and keeping the facility open meeting its real purpose.