These Deepavali lamps turn into compost after use

November 9, 2023

Eco-friendly diyas to be distributed free on Nov. 11 in front of Chikka Gadiyara near Devaraja Market

Mysore/Mysuru: As Deepavali festival on Nov. 12 and Nov. 14 approaches, environment-friendly lamps are being prepared to illuminate the spirit of the festival of lights.

Pragathi Pratisthan, a Non- Governmental Organisation (NGO) led by B.K. Ajay Kumar Jain in Vidyaranyapuram, Mysuru, is crafting eco-friendly lamps using cow dung cakes, ghee, milk, cow urine and curd.

Lighting lamps in front of homes during Deepavali is a traditional practice in Indian households to symbolically dispel darkness, representing evil, with the light emitted by burning lamps.

Jain mentioned that they have already prepared 3,000 lamps and are in the process of making an additional 2,000, which will be completed soon. These lamps will be distributed in front of Chikka Gadiyara (small clock tower) near Devaraja Market on Nov. 11.

Jain, who has been leading the effort to create environmentally friendly lamps for the past 10 years since founding Pragathi Pratisthan in 2013, explained that every year, they distribute these lamps to the public for free. In the previous year, the lamps were distributed at K.R. Circle to promote the significance of Deepavali and the lamp.

Six months before Deepavali, volunteers from Pratisthan collect cow dung from native breeds of cows at the second unit of Mysore Pinjrapole Society near Udbur Gate on the Mysuru-H.D. Kote Road. The Pinjrapole authorities also contribute by providing cow dung for free. Ten days before the festival, volunteers from various organisations, including the Scouts and Guides, are trained to make these lamps.

These lamps can be used twice and then they turn into ashes, which can be used as compost for plants. At a time when traditional earthen lamps are being replaced by electric ones, initiatives like Pragathi Pratisthan’s help keep the spirit of the festival alive in an indigenous and environmental- friendly way, deserving recognition and appreciation.