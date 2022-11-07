Former IB Officer R.N. Kulkarni murder case: Son-in-law lodges complaint against neighbour

November 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A day after former Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer R.N. Kulkarni was fatally knocked down by a car when he was on his routine evening walk in Manasagangothri campus on Nov. 4, his son-in-law has lodged a complaint with the jurisdictional Jayalakshmipuram Police accusing Kulkarni’s neighbour of being involved in the incident.

Kulkarni’s son-in-law Sanjay Angadi, in his complaint lodged with the Jayalakshmipuram Police on the morning of Nov. 5, said that he and his wife Parinita (Kulkarni’s daughter) live in the United States and his family used to be in regular touch with Kulkarni through WhatsApp call. His father-in-law told him that his (Kulkarni) neighbour Madappa had begun construction of a building to the South of his residence in violation of the MCC bylaws in respect of setback.

Later, Kulkarni filed a complaint with the MCC and petitioned a City Civil Court against Madappa, charging him of illegal construction. Subsequently, the Court issued an injunction order restraining Madappa from construction.

But Madappa moved the High Court and submitted an affidavit that he would demolish the building if the Court issues an order against him (Madappa). Accordingly, the High Court disposed off the Injunction order issued by the Civil Court, Angadi said.

Continuing, Angadi in his complaint, said that later his father-in-law often used to tell him that Madappa, his children and their associates have been hatching a plot to kill him using Innova car No.KA-09/EY 8190, Fortuner cars bearing Reg. No. KA- 09/ MA 1890 and KA-09/ M 3177. Thereafter, upon his (Angadi) advice, Kulkarni lodged a complaint at the local Police Station, the Office of the City Police Commissioner and even the Prime Minister, accusing Madappa of plotting to kill him.

In the meantime, Kulkarni also lodged a complaint with the MCC charging Madappa of illegally constructing the house, following which the MCC Commissioner had issued notices to Madappa on June 23, 2022 and July 14, 2022 asking him to stop any further construction.

But despite the notices, Madappa continued with the construction of his house and subsequently, his father-in law (Kulkarni) filed a suit in a City Court against the MCC authorities for failing to stop the construction, which is being heard in the Court.

Amidst this development, the MCC authorities on Nov.2 ordered Madappa to demolish the house as the construction was violative of building byelaws. Madappa, who continued to nurse a grudge against Kulkarni, had hatched a plot to kill his father-in law (Kulkarni) and in this backdrop it is certain that Madappa and his family members are behind the incident, Sanjay Angadi said in his complaint to the Police.

Following the complaint, the Jayalakshmipuram Police have registered a case (FIR No.57/2022) under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (Involvement of more than one person in the crime) of IPC on Nov. 5.

Funeral held this morning

Meanwhile, the last rites of former IB Officer R.N. Kulkarni was held at Harishchandra Ghat at the foot of Chamundi Hill this morning, according to family sources.

After the conduct of post-mortem, the Police had handed over the body of Kulkarni to his family members, following which the body was kept in the mortuary of Suyog Hospital in Ramakrishnanagar. Before post-mortem, the body was kept at MMC&RI mortuary.

Kulkarni’s body was brought from Suyog Hospital this morning to his residence in Sharadadevinagar at 8 am where it was kept for people to pay last respects till 9.30 am. The last rites were held at Harishchandra Ghat at the foot of Chamundi Hill.

Kulkarni’s son Rohan R. Kulkarni, who stays abroad, came to Mysuru on Sunday evening, while Kulkarni’s daughter Parinita arrived from the US late on Sunday night to attend their father’s last rites, it is learnt.