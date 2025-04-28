Former Mayor extends support to protesting physically challenged

April 28, 2025

Mysuru: Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy has extended his support for the ongoing protest by the members of Nava Karnataka Physically Challenged Honorarium Activists Association, who are staging protest at the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Office premises urging for fulfilment of their various demands.

The former Mayor, who visited the protesters on Saturday, said that the State Government had completely neglected the physically challenged. Pointing out that physically challenged persons were staging dharna since six to seven days, he said that no one had come to hear their grievances even on humanitarian grounds. He said that it is the responsibility of the State Government to hear their grievances and fulfil their demands.

The protesters have decided to continue their indefinite hunger stir till Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visits the spot and listen to their grievances and hence the State Government should immediately take steps, Sandesh Swamy added.

The demands of the protesters include bringing them to minimum wages bracket, monthly honorarium be hiked to Rs. 5,000, extend the free bus pass limits to entire State and separate residential colony be constructed to physically challenged persons residing in Mysuru.

NR Constituency BJP Unit President S. Manjunath, General Secretary Manju, former Corporator Sathvik, leaders Murali, Bhanuprakash, Velu, Shekar and others were present.