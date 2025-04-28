Tributes paid to those killed in Pahalgam

April 28, 2025

Mysuru: Bharath Scouts and Guides, in association with Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, condemning the killing of tourists by terrorists at Pahalgam in Kashmir, staged a protest at Trinetra Circle in Gokulam 3rd Stage and paid tributes to those who lost their lives.

Led by Bharath Scouts and Guides State Unit Commissioner and former Home Minister PGR Sindhia and Vidyavardhaka Educational Institutions’ Secretary and former Mayor P. Vishwanath, Bharath Scouts and Guides cadets lit candles and paid tributes to the deceased tourists.

PGR Sindhia, who condemned the killing of innocent tourists demanded stringent punishment to those behind the killings and called upon the people to stand with the country besides asking the people to support PM Modi, who is handling the incident effectively.

Former Mayor P. Vishwanath also spoke. Earlier, the students and teachers of various schools and colleges took out a procession from K.P. Convent till Trinetra Circle, where they lit candles and paid tributes to the deceased tourists.

Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering Principal Dr. B. Sadashive Gowda, Bharath Scouts and Guides District Unit Secretary Abdul Jameel and others were present.