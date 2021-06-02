Former MP demands judicial probe into trading of charges between MP and District Administration

June 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing Mysuru-Kodagu MP, other people representatives and the District Administration of engaging in a verbal spat over spending of COVID management funds, former Congress MP from Chamarajanagar R. Dhruvanarayan has demanded a judicial probe into the matter.

Addressing a press meet at Congress Bhavan near the City Railway Station here this morning, Dhruvanarayan contended that the ongoing spat between people representatives of the ruling party and the Deputy Commissioner (DC), has brought shame to Mysuru, which has given many a great political leaders and bureaucrats to the country.

Condemning the trading of charges, the former MP said that this is not good for Mysuru, at a time when the district is battling the COVID crisis.

Asserting that the people want to know the real reason for the spat, he wanted to know how much has Mysuru got out of the funds sanctioned by the Union Government to Karnataka for tackling the COVID pandemic, with MP Pratap Simha claiming that the Centre has released enough grants under PM CARES (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF​).

Alleging that money has changed hands in the setting up of step-down COVID medical facilities, he urged the Government to conduct a thorough probe into the charges in order to know who received kickbacks.

Accusing District Minister S.T. Somashekar of acting like a BJP District in-Charge Minister, Dhruvanarayan claimed that the Congress has been unable to get an appointment with Somashekar for the past 10 days for discussing COVID issues.

Charging the BJP of emotionally blackmailing the people by raising Hindu sentiments, Dhruvanarayan argued that the Government had failed to take any action against the authorities in connection with the Chamarajanagar incident in which at least 24 COVID patients lost their lives at Chamarajanagar District Hospital for want of Oxygen on the intervening night of May 2-3.

District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, KPCC Women’s Wing State President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, leaders H.A. Venkatesh, Pushpalatha Chikkanna, T.B. Chikkanna, Eshwar Chakkadi, Shivanna, Girish and others were present during the press meet.