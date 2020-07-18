Former MP opposes implementation of the amended Land Reforms Act

July 18, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Questioning the rationale for easing the norms for purchase of agricultural lands by non-agriculturists, former Congress MP R. Dhruvanarayan, opposing the implementation of the amended Land Reforms Act, stated that Congress party is going to launch a Statewide agitation if the amendments to Land Reforms Act are not rescinded immediately.

Addressing a press meet at Congress Bhavan in city recently, Dhruvanarayan said, “This is a shameless and irresponsible Government. Numerous organisations including Raitha Sangha and Dalit Associations have been opposing this ordinance. The State Government should have discussed this issue during the upcoming Assembly session and let the people to decide on this matter. The original Act was implemented in 1974 by former Chief Minister D. Devaraja Urs to safeguard farmland from being acquired by non-agriculturist lobbies.”

Dhruvanarayan expressed displeasure over the manner in which this ordinance was implemented.

Governor Vajubhai R. Vala on Monday signed the Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Act, a month after the Karnataka Cabinet passed an ordinance making amendments to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961. Following the Governor’s consent, the State Government had notified the Amended Act in the Gazette notification.

Dhruvanarayan also condemned the statement issued by BJP MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad and listed out the failures of the State BJP Government including its inability to contain Covid-19 pandemic in an effective manner.

Mysuru District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, City Congress President R. Murthy, Secretary Shivanna, Congress Spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh and others were present at the press conference.