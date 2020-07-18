Industrial bodies seek Power Bill Fixed Charges waiver

July 18, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Several Industrial Associations of the city have appealed CESC to waive off Fixed Charges in power bills and to convert billing from Commercial to Industrial.

In a memorandum submitted to CESC MD Manohara M. Bevinamara here recently, Mysuru Industries Association (MIA)President Vasu, also a former MLA, urged CESC to convert all Tailoring, Dry Cleaning, Pre Press and Post Press Industries, Printing Presses, Flour Mills, Bakery Units and the like, to Industrial Connection LT-5 category and also extend the power bill relief to them for the lockdown period. He also sought CESC to accept the available Industrial Certificates or UDYAM Registration Number in passing on the COVID-19 Fixed Charge relief to Industries.

After receiving the memorandum, CESC MD Manohara M. Bevinamara assured Industrialists that CESC will expedite the process of waiver of Fixed Charges in Power Bills of Industries and also conversion of category from Commercial to Industrial, as per a KERC order.

Office-bearers of Industrial Bodies — P. Vishwanath, Satyendra, Suresh Kumar Jain, Manjunath, N. Satish, Ameer Vagh and others were present.