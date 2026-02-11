Former State Election Commr. C. Chikkanna passes away

February 11, 2026

Bengaluru: C. Chikkanna (84), former State Election Commissioner, Founder-Trustee of Krishik Sarvodaya Foundation and a resident of Vijayanagar in Bengaluru, passed away following age-related ailments at a private hospital here yesterday.

A 1981 batch IAS Officer, Chikkanna was appointed as the State Election Commissioner in 2002. He leaves behind his wife Kanthamma, children, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

The mortal remains were kept at his residence this morning for the public to pay their last respects and was later taken to his native place Tippanahalli in Sira taluk of Tumkur district, where the last rites were performed this afternoon.