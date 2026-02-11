CII-Yi’s educational tour for speech & hearing impaired students
News

CII-Yi’s educational tour for speech & hearing impaired students

February 11, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: CII-Young Indians (Yi), Mysuru Chapter, had recently organised an educational and cultural exposure tour for students of the Government School for Speech and Hearing Impaired, reaffirming its commitment to inclusion, accessibility and experiential learning.

The day-long programme included visits to Chamundi Hill, the Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH), an industrial visit to Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and the Mysuru Zoo, offering students a blend of cultural, educational and real-world industrial exposure. The tour was designed to help students learn beyond classrooms through observation, interaction and experience, while also providing a joyful and enriching outing. The Yi Mysuru Chapter, led by Chair Priyanka Sridhar alongside members Bharath Devarajappa and Maria Andrews (Chair – Accessibility Vertical), organised the initiative. Yi member Prajwal from Safe Wheels provided the bus, ensuring safe, comfortable travel for all students.

Speaking on the occasion, Priyanka Sridhar shared that Yi strongly believes in creating impact-led initiatives rooted in dignity and equal opportunity. “True inclusion goes beyond infrastructure — it is about enabling participation, exposure, and meaningful experiences for every individual,” she said.

Young Indians (Yi), an integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), is a movement of young leaders committed to nation-building through leadership development, community engagement, and inclusive growth.

