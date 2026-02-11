Hi Life bridal fashion showcase opens in city

February 11, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Hi Life Brides, one of India’s most premium wedding and luxury fashion exhibitions, was inaugurated this morning, marking the beginning of a grand two-day bridal fashion showcase at the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel in Mysuru.

The exhibition, which will be open today and tomorrow (Feb. 11 and 12) from 10 am to 9 pm, features an exclusive collection of bridal couture, designer sarees, lehengas, contemporary gowns, handcrafted jewellery and luxury accessories. Renowned designers and labels from across the country are participating, offering Mysureans a curated blend of tradition and modern elegance.

The inaugural ceremony was held in the presence of several distinguished women from diverse professional backgrounds. Among those present were Shomika S. Rao, Organiser of Hi Life Exhibitions; Rhea, Regional Manager at Hi Life Exhibitions; Priyanka Ajith Gowda, Managing Director of Varsha Enclave; K. Sadhana, Owner of Varsha Tech Park; V.N. Nidhishri, Director at Varsha Associates Pvt. Ltd.; Neha Bhat, Product Owner at IQVIA; Preethi Padaki, Founder of Revolve by Preethi; H.S. Ramya, Managing Partner, HSG Infra; Rashmi Jayanth, Nail Technician; Sanjana Shrihari, Architect at Handbook; Ramya Koti, Entrepreneur & Farmer and Sowjanya Shivanna, Entrepreneur.

Speaking on the occasion, Shomika S. Rao said that Mysuru’s rich cultural heritage and refined taste make it an ideal destination for Hi Life Brides. She said that this edition has been thoughtfully curated to showcase timeless bridal traditions alongside contemporary and sustainable fashion trends.

Event Coordinator S. Srikanth said, Hi Life continues to evolve as a platform that promotes innovation, inclusivity, sustainability and cultural diversity, reflecting the future of Indian fashion.

With the wedding and festive season approaching, organisers said Hi Life Brides is expected to serve as a one-stop destination for brides-to-be, families and fashion enthusiasts seeking premium fashion and luxury shopping experiences in the city.