Veteran journalist, ex-MLC P. Ramaiah no more

February 11, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Veteran journalist and former MLC P. Ramaiah, who was popularly known as ‘Hindu Ramaiah,’ passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru last night. He was 93. He leaves behind two sons, a daughter, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and host of relatives and friends.

Born on Sept. 12, 1933, Ramaiah was a native of Bindenahalli in Nagamangala, Mandya. His mortal remains will be kept at his residence at No. 295/12, 17th Main, 16th Cross, near Sadashivanagar Club in Bengaluru, for public to pay homage, before cremation today, said Dr. Balaji, Ramaiah’s son.

Having served in ‘The Hindu’ newspaper for more than five decades was nominated to Karnataka Legislative Council as MLC between 1998-2004 during the Janata Dal Government.

He also received many awards including Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, Media Academy Award and Kempegowda Award.

Ramaiah also served as member of various Journalist Welfare Committees and apart from serving as the Chairman of the Committee to study the issues related to small newspapers.

Condolences poured in following P. Ramaiah’s demise.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote on ‘X’, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of senior journalist and former member of Karnataka Legislative Council, P. Ramaiah.”

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumarasawamy also expressed his condolences on ‘X’. He wrote, “Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Shri P. Ramaiyya avaru, former Member of the Legislative Council and a towering figure in Karnataka journalism, my mentor and a fatherly presence in my life.

“A distinguished embodiment of humane, honest and value-driven journalism, he was fondly known among the people as Hindu Ramaiyya. A personification of simplicity and integrity, he shared with me a bond of deep affection and guided me through many difficult moments. As a Member of the Legislative Council, he served the people with distinction and enhanced the dignity and stature of the House. His loss is painful and deeply felt. “I pray that the Almighty grants peace to his noble soul and strength to his family, especially his wife, Smt. Ramaiyya and to his countless admirers to bear this profound loss. Om Shanti.”