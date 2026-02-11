Veteran journalist, ex-MLC P. Ramaiah no more
News

Veteran journalist, ex-MLC P. Ramaiah no more

February 11, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Veteran journalist and former MLC P. Ramaiah, who was popularly known as ‘Hindu Ramaiah,’ passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru last night. He was 93. He leaves behind two sons, a daughter, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and host of relatives and friends.

Born on Sept. 12, 1933, Ramaiah was a native of Bindenahalli in Nagamangala, Mandya. His mortal remains will be kept at his residence at No. 295/12, 17th Main, 16th Cross, near Sadashivanagar Club in Bengaluru, for public to pay homage, before cremation today, said Dr. Balaji, Ramaiah’s son.

Having served in ‘The Hindu’ newspaper for more than five decades was nominated to Karnataka Legislative Council as MLC between 1998-2004 during the Janata Dal Government.

He also received many awards including Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, Media Academy Award and Kempegowda Award.

Ramaiah also served as member of various Journalist Welfare Committees and apart from serving as the Chairman of the Committee to study the issues related to small newspapers.

Condolences poured in following P. Ramaiah’s demise.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote on ‘X’, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of senior journalist and former member of Karnataka Legislative Council,  P. Ramaiah.”

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumarasawamy also expressed his condolences on ‘X’. He wrote, “Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Shri P. Ramaiyya avaru, former Member of the Legislative Council and a towering figure in Karnataka journalism, my mentor and a fatherly presence in my life.

“A distinguished embodiment of humane, honest and value-driven journalism, he was fondly known among the people as Hindu Ramaiyya. A personification of simplicity and integrity, he shared with me a bond of deep affection and guided me through many difficult moments. As a Member of the Legislative Council, he served the people with distinction and enhanced the dignity and stature of the House. His loss is painful and deeply felt. “I pray that the Almighty grants peace to his noble soul and strength to his family, especially his wife, Smt. Ramaiyya and to his countless admirers to bear this profound loss. Om Shanti.”

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching