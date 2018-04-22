Forty eight nominations filed so far in Mysuru
Mysuru:  The filing of nomination papers by candidates has gained momentum, with total of 48 candidates filing their nomination papers in 11 Assembly segments of the district until Saturday (Apr.21).

The process of filing of nominations began on Tuesday (April 17) with the Election Commission notifying the poll schedule.

BJP candidate from Nanjangud Constituency B. Harshavardhan (standing centre) is seen filing
nomination papers with Returning Officer (RO) K. Shivaramegowda at his office in Mini Vidhana
Soudha premises in Nanjangud yesterday. Son-in-law of senior Dalit leader and former Minister
V. Sreenivasa Prasad, Harshavardhan offered puja at the Ganapathi Temple on Ooty Road
and went on a padayatra along with his supporters to the RO Office where he filed four sets
of nomination papers.

The first four days of nomination (Apr.17 to 20)  saw 34 candidates filing their nomination papers and this numbers touched 48 on Saturday.

Congress candidate from Hunsur Constituency H.P. Manjunath, filing his nomination papers with
the Returning Officer at his office in Mini Vidhana Soudha premises in Hunsur yesterday.

Those who filed their nomination papers on Saturday included S.A. Ramdas of the BJP from K.R. Constituency, Abdulla of the JD(S) from N.R., B. Harshavardhan of BJP from Nanjangud (SC), G. Mahadev of Republican Sena Party from Periyapatna, H.R. Mohan (Independent) from Hunsur, N.V. Manjula of Samajwadi Party from H.D. Kote (ST), P. Karigowda (Independent) from Chamundeshwari, R. Malini (Independent) from Chamaraja, M. Khalid (Independent) from N.R. and R. Renuka (Independent) from T. Narsipura (SC).

Congress candidate from Nanjangud Constituency Kalale
Keshavamurthy, accompanied by party leaders of the
Constituency, filing his nomination papers with Returning
Officer K. Shivaramegowda at Mini Vidhana Soudha in
Nanjangud yesterday.

April 22, 2018

