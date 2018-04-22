Forty eight nominations filed so far in Mysuru

Mysuru: The filing of nomination papers by candidates has gained momentum, with total of 48 candidates filing their nomination papers in 11 Assembly segments of the district until Saturday (Apr.21).

The process of filing of nominations began on Tuesday (April 17) with the Election Commission notifying the poll schedule.

The first four days of nomination (Apr.17 to 20) saw 34 candidates filing their nomination papers and this numbers touched 48 on Saturday.

Those who filed their nomination papers on Saturday included S.A. Ramdas of the BJP from K.R. Constituency, Abdulla of the JD(S) from N.R., B. Harshavardhan of BJP from Nanjangud (SC), G. Mahadev of Republican Sena Party from Periyapatna, H.R. Mohan (Independent) from Hunsur, N.V. Manjula of Samajwadi Party from H.D. Kote (ST), P. Karigowda (Independent) from Chamundeshwari, R. Malini (Independent) from Chamaraja, M. Khalid (Independent) from N.R. and R. Renuka (Independent) from T. Narsipura (SC).