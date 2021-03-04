Forty five snake eggs hatched through artificial incubation

March 4, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Forty five eggs of Checkered Keelback snake, which were rescued from an under-construction site at Bogadi, two months ago, were hatched through artificial incubation at the house of snake rescuer and wildlife conservationist Surya Keerthi at Brindavan Layout in city on Monday.

Surya Keerthi is the son of city’s well-known snake rescuer and wildlife conservationist Snake Shyam. After the eggs were hatched, Surya has released the hatchlings in their natural habitat.

Checkered Keelback is non-venomous and is harmless to humans (as far as envenomation is concerned). However, it is quite an aggressive species that bites viciously. Active during the night and day, the Checkered Keelback are usually found in grass lands near water, rice fields and other slow moving bodies of water. This species hunts fish, frogs and occasionally rats as its favourite prey.

It is recorded from entire India and Southeast Asia except Andaman & Nicobar Island and higher altitudinal areas of India. Lack of awareness and its aggressive nature make it vulnerable to killings by human. Though this species is abundant in human-dominated areas, wetland acquisition for developmental works has destructed their habitats.

Surya said that this is the season snakes and hatchlings come out seeking warm places. They tend to hide in shoes, empty boxes, empty coconut shells and inside piles of dry leaves, between stacked firewood etc.

He has urged the residents to be careful while moving in darkness and advised them to carry a torch while moving around.

“Do not kill snake if you spot one. Call me, I will rescue it, but keep a watch on the snake till I arrive,” he said.

Surya can be contacted on Mob: 70220-42028.