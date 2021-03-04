Tractor trailer carrying concrete beams topples

March 4, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A trailer of a tractor, carrying concrete beams, toppled near Mangalore Motor Works in city, disrupting traffic for some time yesterday. A few two-wheelers were damaged in the incident and motorists, autorickshaw passengers who were passing by had a miraculous escape from the falling concrete beams.

The trailer, attached to a tractor, was carrying heavy concrete beams from Metropole Hotel side and when the tractor reached Dewan’s Road, the concrete beams moved towards the left side in the trailer resulting in the trailer toppling and the heavy concrete beams falling on the road. The tractor driver fled from the spot soon after the incident.

Devaraja Traffic Police, who reached the spot, cleared the road and made way for smooth flow of traffic.