Tractor trailer carrying concrete beams topples
News

Tractor trailer carrying concrete beams topples

March 4, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A trailer of a tractor, carrying concrete beams, toppled near Mangalore Motor Works in city, disrupting traffic for some time yesterday. A few two-wheelers were damaged in the incident and motorists, autorickshaw passengers who were passing by had a miraculous escape from the falling concrete beams.

The trailer, attached to a tractor, was carrying heavy concrete beams from Metropole Hotel side and when the tractor reached Dewan’s Road, the concrete beams moved towards the left side in the trailer resulting in the trailer toppling and the heavy concrete beams falling on the road. The tractor driver fled from the spot soon after the incident.

Devaraja Traffic Police, who reached the spot, cleared the road and made way for smooth flow of traffic.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching