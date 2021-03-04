Name Mysuru Airport after Jayachamaraja Wadiyar; install his portrait in Assembly: Minister
News

Name Mysuru Airport after Jayachamaraja Wadiyar; install his portrait in Assembly: Minister

March 4, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Co-operation and District in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar has written to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly, Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri seeking steps to christen Mysuru Airport in Mandakalli on Nanjangud Road, as Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Airport, the last ruler of Mysuru Kingdom, and to install his portrait inside the Assembly in Bengaluru.

He said the contribution of Wadiyars for overall development of Mysuru City was immense. They strove hard to make Mysuru as a role model State in the country. Jayachamaraja Wadiyar had also done many things for the erstwhile Mysore State and it was responsibility of the Government to honour his services by naming Mysuru Airport after him as well as to install his portrait inside the Assembly. It was happy to note that the State Government has responded positively to put the portraits of 10th Chamaraja Wadiyar and Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in the State Assembly.

Meanwhile, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, wife of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, has complimented the Minister for taking initiation in impressing upon the Government for renaming Mysuru Airport after Jayachamaraja Wadiyar and to get his portrait installed in Assembly. “It is a matter of pride that the Minister is taking personal interest in this regard,” she added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching