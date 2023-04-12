Foul smell greets tourists

April 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Tourists and visitors are greeted by tepid smell in the heart of the city, with sewage water overflowing from underground drainage (UGD) pipe, on a part of Albert Victor road near the rear gate of KSRTC City Bus Stand.

The sewage water has been accumulating on the roadside daily, severely inconveniencing the road users, as Albert Victor Road connects K.R. Circle and Hardinge Circle, passing through Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle that forms a part of Raja Marga.

Soon after dusk, the drain water starts overflowing near the bus bay at the rear gate of City Bus Stand, from where the buses coming from Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Circle (formerly Hardinge Circle) side enter the stand, inconveniencing both pedestrians and vehicle riders. Apart from bearing the foul smell, the passersby have to avoid getting stained, with the chances of vehicles running over the drain water, splashing on the bystanders, being more.

With HOPCOMS sales outlet abutting the bus stand, the customers are also forced to find an alternative to access the shop.

The tourists who visit Mysore Palace to behold the visual beauty of illuminated royal abode, prefer to explore the scenic beauty of the city, on tonga or chariots and also on foot. They too feel it awkward to find the stretch of road in a messy condition. It is said that, the cement blocks at the rear gate of City Bus Stand are laid over UGD pipes, choking the flow of sewage water.

M.C. Karthik, a resident of Siddartha Nagar, attributed the messy condition to lack of coordination between KSRTC authorities and MCC officials.

The authorities concerned should address the issue soon, he demanded.