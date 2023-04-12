It’s official: Somanna to fight Siddharamaiah in Varuna

April 12, 2023

SOM’s report on Apr. 4 predicting high-voltage contest at Varuna Constituency comes true

Bengaluru: BJP High Command has entrusted a big task to two of its prominent leaders in Karnataka, with the chances of the duo reaping rich dividends if they succeed not being ruled out.

Revenue Minister R. Ashoka, who currently represents Padmanabhanagar, Bengaluru, will be fighting Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar at the latter’s fiefdom Kanakapura Constituency, also a Vokkaliga stronghold. The BJP higher-ups are looking to cash in on the Vokkaliga votes in good numbers on Hindutva plank and pull victory in favour of Ashoka, also of the same community.

Housing Minister V. Somanna, who was so far restricted to Govindarajanagar Constituency in Bengaluru, has been shifted to Chamarajanagar this time. Besides, Somanna has been also named as the party candidate against former CM and Congress leader Siddharamaiah at the latter’s stronghold Varuna in Mysuru district.

With Varuna having a population of around 70,000 Lingayats and Somanna being a Lingayat himself, the BJP is eyeing to win the votes of the influential community, which forms a major support base for the party.

SOM’s credible report

It may be recalled here that on Apr. 4 — seven days before the BJP announced the official candidate list — Star of Mysore (SOM) had published a report ‘Siddu Vs Somanna in Varuna?’ as there were reports about Somanna searching for a suitable house in the limits of the Varuna Constituency for camping and campaigning.

However, reacting to the report then, Somanna had denied any such possibilities of contesting from Varuna. Even political pundits had voiced the denial. Now with the party making his candidature official, the SOM prediction has come true.

The decision of the BJP to field Somanna comes after the tall Lingayat leader B.S. Yediyurappa refused to field his son B.Y. Vijayendra from Varuna. Siddharamaiah won the seat twice before relinquishing it to his son Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah in 2018.

Reacting to the development, Somanna who welcomed the decision of the party to field him from two seats (another from Chamarajanagar), attributed it to the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari and Lord Mahadeshwara of MM Hills. With both the leaders — Somanna and Ashoka — contesting from two seats, BJP top brass has taken a step to test their mettle. This has indeed caught even those in State BJP by surprise.

No regrets: Somanna

“I don’t have any regrets over missing a ticket to contest from Govindarajanagar Constituency, as I abide by the decision of the High Command. I have the blessings of people and workers and have sufficiently worked for the good of the Constituency for 50 years. BJP leaders haven’t ignored me, as they like my simplicity. I have worked for the people and will continue it,” said Somanna.

Supporters shed tears

Soon after the BJP list was released, a large number of supporters of Somanna in Govindarajanagar gathered outside his residence (in Bengaluru) and demanded their leader not to leave the seat. They also shed tears with a fervent appeal, while Somanna made efforts to convince them.

Simha’s twitter greeting

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has greeted Somanna in a unique way by putting the photo of Somanna in the profile picture of his (Simha’s) twitter handle.

Former Minister C. P. Yoge-shwar has been given a ticket again to contest from his bastion Channapatna, currently being represented by former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy of JD(S).