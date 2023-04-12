Filing of nomination papers from tomorrow

April 12, 2023

Rs. 1.47 crore cash, gold, freebies; liquor worth Rs. 3.63 cr.; drugs worth Rs. 6.14 lakh seized in district

Mysore/Mysuru: The poll process for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections will be formally set in motion tomorrow (Apr. 13) with the issuance of gazette notification. Following this, candidates can file their nomination papers.

According to the Election Commission’s (EC) schedule of events, the last date to file nominations is Apr. 20. The scrutiny of papers will be on Apr. 21 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is Apr. 24. Polling is on May 10 and counting of votes on May 13.

Addressing a press conference at the DC’s Office this morning, DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is the District Electoral Officer said that the Election Commission has — through various implementing agencies of the Model Code of Conduct — seized cash, freebies, gold worth Rs. 1,47,91,218.

Of the total worth of seizures, goods and cash worth Rs. 8,64,865 have been released as the carriers were found genuine and not for poll inducements. Cash, gold and goods worth Rs. 1,39,26,353 are still under the possession of the Election Commission. 17,61,49.40 litres of liquor worth Rs. 3,63,40,561 and 17.53 kg drugs worth Rs. 6,14,250 have been confiscated.

“We have deployed 242 sector officers, 51 flying squads (in 3 shifts), 53 static surveillance teams (in 3 shifts), 12 video surveillance teams, 11 video-viewing teams, 11 accounting teams and 17 assistant expenditure observers to conduct a free and fair elections,” the DC said.

Nomination papers can be filed from 13.4.2023 till 20.4.2023 from 11 am to 3 pm on all days except holidays. Each candidate can submit the papers in the prescribed format as stipulated by the Election Commission of India and each candidate can submit four sets of nominations in each Assembly segment. A deposit of Rs. 10,000 (Rs. 5,000 for SC/ST candidates) has to be paid.

While filing the nominations, only five persons including the candidate will be allowed inside the chamber of the Returning Officer and each candidate can spend Rs. 40 lakh for the polls.

All critical events will be videographed. The events for videography will include filing of nomination papers, allotment of symbols, preparations and storage of Electronic Voting Machines and vote verification machines, the DC added.

Voter data in Mysuru District

As on 12.4.2023, there are 26,38,487 voters in all the 11 Constituencies that come under Mysuru District. Of them, 13,08,77 are males, 13,29,49 are females and 223 others. There are 2,905 polling booths.

There has been an increase in voter enrolment from 29.3.2023 to 12.4.2023, the DC said adding that 15,936 new voters — 7,749 males, 8,177 females and 10 others — have been included.

In all, there are 17,672 physically challenged male voters, 11,893 physically challenged female voters and 23 physically challenged sexual minorities, taking the total to 29,588 voters. 2,166 physically challenged voters have been added during the continuous updation, taking the total to 31,754, the DC said.