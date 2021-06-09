Founder-Dean of CAVA Prof. V.M. Sholapurkar no more

June 9, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Prof. Vishwanath M. Sholapurkar (90), Founder-Dean of CAVA, passed away at his residence in V.V. Mohalla here yesterday.

He is survived by his wife Suhasini, children Suchitra, Ravindra and Swati, daughter-in-law Sunetra, grandchildren Atharva and Kajrri, students and a host of relatives and friends. Last rites were held at Chirashanthidhama in Gokulam yesterday.

Prof. Sholapurkar was conferred the Rajyotsava Award in 2008 for his contribution to the field of fine art.

Born in Bijapur, he studied Fine Art at Sir J.J. School of Art, Bombay and then taught there for decades. As a much beloved art educationist, he inspired and moulded hundreds of students over the years. His teaching years at JJ brought him national awards for excellence in design for the annual magazines in 1970 -73 -75 -78. He was also a regular art critic for publications like The Times of India, Daily and Free Press Journal.

In 1982, he was invited by the Karnataka Government to establish a School for Visual Arts in the historic city of Mysuru. Thus was born Chamarajendra Academy of Visual Arts (CAVA).

After his retirement from CAVA, he became a prolific artist. He used the world famous Mysore Wood Inlay technique to create 2D and 3D Wood Marquetry pieces with his unique perspective and vision that were showed at multiple exhibitions in Bombay, Bangalore, Cochin and Goa. Painting on canvas, ceramic tiles, terracotta sculptures and Chinese ink on paper were also mediums he enjoyed, creating several series of artworks that found a place in his exhibitions.