Four ICU treated Corona patients walk back home from Super Speciality Hospital

June 3, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Four patients, who were in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital on KRS Road here for the last few days, walked back home with a big smile on their face yesterday.

Though over 30 patients have been discharged since a few days, the discharge of these four patients had gained importance since they came to the Hospital in a critical condition with the saturation level recording around 60 and had spent anxious days for remaining in non-invasive ventilation for some days. After recovery from Corona, they returned home safely.

A host of doctors, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj, Hospital Nodal Officer Dr. Mohan and other dignitaries were present to accord them a warm sendoff from the Hospital.

The Covid Care Centre, which is situated on the third floor of the Hospital, is managed by Gopala Gowda Shanthaveri Memorial Hospital and Asha Kirana Hospital, for free.

Dr. H.V. Santhrupth, Managing Director, Gopala Gowda Shanthaveri Memorial Group of Hospitals, told SOM that of the four patients, one or two have to be on oxygen support for some more time. They have been given oxygen concentrators to use and return it after recovery. Unlike the first wave of COVID-19, some of the Corona positive patients, who got discharged from ICU in second wave, were facing difficulty in breathing, even after treatment.

He said recovery of patients in ICU was definitely a good sign, but people need to be careful for some more months. The number of patients recovering from Hospitals has surpassed the Corona positive cases daily. Unlike previous months, beds are available for patients who are in need of it. This indicates that the situation is slowly coming back to normal in the District, he opined.

Dr. Gurumurthy of Asha Kirana Hospital, Dr. Raghunath, Dr. Lakshmikanth and others were present.