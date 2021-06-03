New Mayoral polls: Political activities hots up in all three major parties

June 3, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With the announcement of the date for the new Mayoral polls (June 11), political activities in all the three major political parties — BJP, Congress and JD(S) — has hottened up, with each party working out fresh strategies for getting the Mayor post, which has become vacant following the disqualification of Rukmini Madegowda of the JD(S).

Currently, Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig of the Congress, which is the coalition partner in the ruling dispensation in the MCC, is functioning as the Acting Mayor and will continue till fresh election takes place on June 11.

Rukmini Madegowda, who was elected on a JD(S) ticket from Ward 36, was selected by the party for the Mayor’s post, despite the fact that an election case was pending against her in the High Court. The JD(S), which struck a last minute deal with the Congress, after being successful in maintaining suspense for days together, got the Mayor’s post and its partner, the Congress, getting the Deputy Mayor post in the election held on Feb. 24, 2021.

The JD(S), which is ruling the MCC in coalition with the Congress since the last polls was held in 2018, is said to have taken the decision to field Rukmini for the Mayor post, in order to break the influence wielded by disgruntled JD(S) Chamundeshwari MLA G. T. Devegowda, with Rukmini’s husband Madegowda being a ZP member of an area coming under the Assembly segment. But with the disqualification of Rukmini as the Mayor following the annulment of her election from Ward 36 Corporator, has forced the JD(S) to look for another formidable candidate from its women Corporators, with no change in reservation (Mayor post is reserved for General Category woman). No party has an absolute majority in the 65-member MCC (now reduced to 64 with the disqualification of Rukmini) and as such an alliance between any two parties is inevitable.

Meanwhile, the BJP whose hopes of occupying the Mayor post in February last were dashed at the last minute with the JD(S) failing to come out of its alliance with the Congress, is said to be determined to get the post this time. Senior-most member in the Council Sunanda Palanetra, who is a long time member of the BJP, is the front runner for the post again, after having lost out in the race in the Feb.24 Mayoral election after the JD(S) refused to back the BJP. Sunanda Palanetra had walked out in tears when she lost the polls, after being very much hopeful until the last minute.