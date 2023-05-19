Four teams headed by ACPs formed to trace killers

May 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the murder of Chandru, four Police teams headed by ACPs and nine Inspectors, have been formed to trace the killers. While one team is headed by Devaraja Sub-Division ACP Shanthamallappa, another is headed by NR Sub-Division ACP C.K. Ashwathnarayan. Vijayanagar Sub-Division ACP H.S. Gajendra Prasad and CCB ACP Sandesh Kumar are heading two other teams.

According to Police, the gang that attacked Chandru was keeping track of his movements for one hour before executing their plan. It is surmised that there were nine miscreants in the gang that came triple riding in three two-wheelers only to attack Chandru. They are suspected to have zeroed in on Chandru, only after confirming that there were none with him.

Five to six among the suspects have been identified with the help of CCTV footages and the Police are questioning their relatives, it is said.

Chandru’s body was handed over to his family members this morning, after post-mortem at MMC&RI mortuary.

Former Corporator C. Mahadesh and hundreds of his followers were at the mortuary.