Reason for murder under probe: City Top Cop

May 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh has said the reason behind the murder of Chandru can be ascertained only after the arrest of the accused involved in the case.

Following his recent acquittal in murder cases, Chandru had attended two to three parades of rowdy-sheeters, conducted in the run up to the recently concluded Assembly election. He was into money lending and no fresh cases were filed against him, said the City Top Cop.

“I have been continuously working to rein in rowdy activities from the last six months. We have even conducted early morning raids on the houses of rowdy-sheeters and 20 of them have already been externed from the district while one has been sent to jail under Goonda Act. Besides, City Crime Branch (CCB) Police have also been keeping a tab on history-sheeters,” said City Police Chief Ramesh.

The City Police Commissioner has expressed confidence of nabbing the suspects in the case soon.