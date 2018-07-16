Fr. Noronha passes away

Mysuru: Rev. Fr. Denis Victor Noronha (86), a well-known Catholic Priest of the Diocese of Mysore, who was presently residing in ‘Prashantha Nilaya,’ a Retirement Home for Priests of Mysore Diocese in Bannimantap, passed away today at 11.39 am at St. Joseph’s Hospital here.

Fr. Noronha, the former Secretary of Mysore Diocesan Education Society (MDES) and Parish Priest of St. Philomena’s Church for seven years, was admitted to the Hospital yesterday morning after he suffered a blood clot in the brain resulting in brain haemorrhage and also age-related ailments, according to Fr. Leslie Moras, Director of St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The funeral mass will be held tomorrow (July 17) at St. Joseph’s Cathedral (St. Philomena’s Church) at 10.30 am, followed by burial service at Roman Catholic Cemetery in Gandhinagar, Mysuru.

The body of Rev. Fr. Denis Noronha will be kept at St. Mary’s Minor Seminary, opposite LIC building, Millennium Circle, Bannimantap, for the public to pay their homage up to 8.30 am tomorrow after which the body will be taken to St. Philomena’s Church for the liturgical service.

Bishop condoles: Rev. Msgr. K.A. William, the Bishop of Mysore, in his condolence message said, “Fr. Noronha, in his capacity as a Procurator of the Diocese of Mysore, had purchased properties for the Church and even built Churches and Presbyteries in several Parishes of the Diocese.

As the Secretary of Mysore Diocesan Educational Society, he started schools and colleges in several places, specially in the rural areas for education of the poor and the needy. He brought a great revolution in the area of educational ministry by the Church in the Diocese of Mysore by his yeomen service.

He was also into various administrative bodies of the Diocese. He had good public relationship with all sections of people in society. His demise is a great loss to the Diocese of Mysore. May his soul rest in peace.”