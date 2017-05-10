Free 3-day workshop for Civil Service aspirants
Mysuru: ALS IAS, the largest IAS Coaching network in India, is organising a three-day free orientation programme on May 12, 13 and 14 in city.

Those aspirants who wish to appear for the Civil Services Exam in 2018 or later can attend this orientation programme.

Basically, this programme is meant for graduates and post graduates, but those students in the final year degree also would be considered for the registration. Working professionals  with an aim of getting into Civil Services can also get their name registered.

The comprehensive workshop will help students with tips for clearing the two papers in preliminary exam, ideas to clear the main exam with high marks, how to select the optional paper, how to be effective and successful in the Personality Test (Interview), how to read the newspapers, how to cover the NCERT syllabus, how to write good essays in simple English, all of which would be covered in detail in this three day workshop. Any systematic average student can clear the IAS exam effortlessly is the main theme of this orientation programme.

India’s best IAS Mentors Jojo Mathews, Manish Gautam, K.M. Pathy and Shashank Atom are leading various sessions during the three day programme.

For free registration,  contact Mobile 92435-55122 or 92435-55123.

May 10, 2017

