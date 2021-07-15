Free apprentice training

Industrial Training and Employ-ment Department, in association with Hindustan Aeronautics Technical Training Institute HAL, has invited applications from ITI-passed candidates to provide one year apprentice training. One year full term apprentice training will be given in Fitters, Turners, Machinist, Electrician, Welder, COPA, Foundryman and Sheet Metal Worker trades. Interested candidates may collect the application form from the Office of the Assistant Director, District Employment Exchange at Government ITI premises in N.R. Mohalla and submit the filled-in applications at the same office before July 27. Training will be provided free of cost and stipend and other allowances will be provided. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2489972, according to a press release from the Assistant Director, District Employment Exchange Office.
