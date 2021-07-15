In Briefs

Free apprentice training

July 15, 2021

Industrial Training and Employ-ment Department, in association with Hindustan Aeronautics Technical Training Institute HAL, has invited applications from ITI-passed candidates to provide one year apprentice training. One year full term apprentice training will be given in Fitters, Turners, Machinist, Electrician, Welder, COPA, Foundryman and Sheet Metal Worker trades. Interested candidates may collect the application form from the Office of the Assistant Director, District Employment Exchange at Government ITI premises in N.R. Mohalla and submit the filled-in applications at the same office before July 27. Training will be provided free of cost and stipend and other allowances will be provided. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2489972, according to a press release from the Assistant Director, District Employment Exchange Office.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching