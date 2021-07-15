Entries invited for Mysuru Zoo’s e-Youth Club-2021

July 15, 2021

Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo) is organising e-Youth Club for students in the age group of 12-18 years from 1.8.2021 to 16.1.2022. Only 60 students will be selected on first-come-first-serve basis. Classes will be held only on Sundays between 11 am and 12.30 pm for 25 Sundays wherein students will get exposure to basics of Biodiversity, values of wildlife, conservation of wildlife, animal behavioural studies and captive management of wild animals at Zoo from their home.

One can apply online through Google Forms before July 25 through the link https://forms.gle/BaXyw3ckmJSnCZHS6. Camp fee of Rs. 1,000 has to be paid through online to Mysuru Zoo Account No: 1720-214-0000028; IFSC Code: CNRB0011720 (Canara Bank). Necessary documents — scanned copy of photograph (passport size), Aadhaar Card, promoted marks card proof, blood group certificate and fee payment details should be sent to: [email protected] before July 25. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2520302 or 2440752 or Mob: 96866-68099, according to a press release from the Zoo Executive Director.