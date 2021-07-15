World Snake Day: Webinar at Zoo tomorrow

July 15, 2021

Snakes are incredible creatures. There are about 3,000 different species of snakes around the world. Snakes play an important role in ecosystem and they are an important part of the food chain.

Due to various anthropogenic activities, snake population is decreasing. There is a need to understand the need for snakes and their conservation. Best ways to approach the above issues is open and transparent discussion with researchers and conservators. Mysuru Zoo is conducting a webinar on the occasion of World Snake Day tomorrow (July 16) and is celebrating the snake kingdom by creating awareness about these limbless creatures, trying to shed some light on the most unscientific myths and their significance in the ecosystem.

The talk will be delivered by Romulus Whitaker, Indian herpetologist and wildlife conservationist, Gerard Martin, herpetologist, Nature education specialist and Managing Director – The Gerry Martin Project, India and Sumanth Bindumadhav, campaign manager (wildlife), Humane Society International, tomorrow at 3 pm. Interested persons may register their names free of cost through: https://forms.gle/3ZHTYamx49YTnGUi8 or call Zoo Office on Ph: 0821-2440752 or Mob:9686668099, according to a press release from Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Mysuru.