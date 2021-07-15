In Briefs

Cleft lip and palate phone-in tomorrow

July 15, 2021

All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru, has organised a Facebook live Phone-in Programme tomorrow (July 16) between 2 pm and 3 pm on the topic ‘Cleft lip and palate.’ The resource persons are: Prof. M. Pushpavathi, Director, AIISH and Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, Clinical Psychologist, Department of Clinical Psychology, AIISH. Dr. R. Gopi Sankar, Research Officer, Department of Clinical Service, AIISH, will be the Moderator. Interested may call Ph: 0821-2502530.

Cleft lip and palate is a birth defect and needs a multidisciplinary medical and rehabilitation team approach. Parents of children with cleft lip and palate can seek help from the professionals regarding speech and language problems in these children. This programme will focus on early identification and treatment and/or management for children with cleft lip and palate.

