July 15, 2021

Lakshmi Bala Mittal (66), wife of Dr. S.K. Mittal (President of Agarwal Samaj, Mysuru, Regional Chairman of Karnataka Animal Welfare Board) and a resident of Jayalakshmipuram, passed away yesterday morning at a private hospital in city.

She leaves behind her husband, sons Nitin and Chetan, daughter Pooja, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Gokulam Burial Grounds yesterday afternoon.