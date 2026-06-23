Freedom after seven years: 18 brick kiln workers freed from bonded labour 

June 23, 2026

Inhumane incident at T. Narasipur village; Two children among rescued; Three kiln owners arrested

Mysuru: The scourge of bonded labour has once again surfaced in T. Narasipur taluk, where 18 workers, including two children, were rescued from brick-making units in Bevinahalli village of Sosale hobli. Three kiln owners have been arrested on charges of subjecting them to bonded labour.

Among those rescued were Muthanna, 30 and his wife Jyothi, 24, natives of Tamil Nadu, along with their two sons aged 13 and 9. Authorities suspect that one of the children was also engaged in labour.

According to investigators, the couple had been trapped in bonded labour for nearly seven years after accepting an advance of Rs. 75,000 from a brick kiln owner. Despite working for years, they were allegedly paid only Rs. 1,000 each per week.

The other rescued workers have been identified as Chennamma, 50, Armugam, 25, Ganesha, 25, Rajeshwari, 22, Nagamma, 32, Mallika, 40, Suresha, 27, Prema, 23, Satheesha, 26, Laxmi, 24, Chandru, 60, Channamma, 52, Amuda, 34 and Veluvanadha, 36.

The accused brick kiln owners, Girish, Mahadev and Yathiraj, all aged between 35 and 40 years, have been arrested. Police said, cases have been registered against them under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and that they are currently in the custody of the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE).

The rescue operation was carried out yesterday morning by a team led by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA). Senior Civil Judge and DLSA Member-Secretary Nagaraj Siddappa Ankasadoddi, T. Narasipur Tahsildar Sureshachar, Bannur Police Inspector Satish and Labour Department Officer T.V. Lakshmish participated in the raid.

Picture shows other bonded labourers.

Investigators said, Muthanna and Jyothi had attempted to escape from the kiln about two months ago. However, threats directed at their children allegedly forced them to return. The couple was reportedly assaulted after being traced and brought back.

The family’s ordeal eventually drew the attention of authorities, leading to the rescue of the remaining workers and the subsequent raid on the brick-making units. The case has been registered at Bannur Police Station based on a complaint lodged by Tahsildar Sureshachar.

Natives of Tamil Nadu…

Yesterday, at around 11 am, we visited the brick kilns on the outskirts of Bevinahalli and conducted an inquiry. During the inspection, workers told us they were being forced to work against their will. Muthanna and Jyothi were assaulted on Sunday night and suffered injuries. They belong to a tribal community from Tamil Nadu. Most of the workers are natives of Tamil Nadu, although many have been living in the village for several years. The District Administration will ensure rehabilitation of the rescued workers in accordance with the law.

—Nagaraja Siddappa Ankasadoddi, Senior Civil Judge and Member-Secretary, DLSA Mysuru

Coordinated efforts led to raid

Information about the other workers also emerged through Muthanna and Jyothi. The couple had been subjected to severe physical assault. We initially visited the kilns to verify reports of child labour, but during the inspection, it became evident that a bonded labour system was operating there. We began collecting evidence from last Friday and subsequently alerted the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), the Superintendent of Police (SP) and other departments. The rescue operation was the outcome of those efforts. Muthanna and Jyothi are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital for the injuries they sustained in the assault.

—Srinivas, Executive Director, Madilu Education and Rural Development Organisation