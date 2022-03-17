Freedom fighter passes away

March 17, 2022

Prof. Ashwathanarayana was the Secretary, Freedom Fighters’ Association and TTL College of Business Management

Mysore/Mysuru: Prof. H.N. Ashwathanarayana (90), Secretary of Mysuru City and District Freedom Fighters’ Association and a resident of Krishnamurthypuram, passed away yesterday afternoon in city following brief illness.

A retired Professor of Mathematics at St. Philomena’s College, Mysuru, he had also served as the Secretary of TTL College of Business Management and was the former Secretary of Vivekananda Kendra.

Prof. Ashwathanarayana had served jail term during the freedom struggle.

He was conferred with the freedom fighter award in New Delhi three years ago.

Prof. Ashwathanarayana leaves behind his wife Girija Ashwathanarayana, one son, daughter-in-law, two daughters, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at the foot of Chamundi Hill today, according to family sources.

Mysuru City and District Freedom Fighters’ Association President Y.C. Revanna has condoled the death of Prof. Ashwathanarayana.