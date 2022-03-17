Freedom fighter passes away
News

Freedom fighter passes away

March 17, 2022

Prof. Ashwathanarayana was the Secretary, Freedom Fighters’ Association and TTL College of Business Management

Mysore/Mysuru: Prof. H.N. Ashwathanarayana (90), Secretary of Mysuru City and District Freedom Fighters’ Association and a resident of Krishnamurthypuram, passed away yesterday afternoon in city following brief illness.

A retired Professor of Mathematics at St. Philomena’s College, Mysuru, he had also served as the Secretary of TTL College of Business Management and was the former Secretary of Vivekananda Kendra.

Prof. Ashwathanarayana had served jail term during the freedom struggle.

He was conferred with the freedom fighter award in New Delhi three years ago.

Prof. Ashwathanarayana leaves behind his wife Girija Ashwathanarayana, one son, daughter-in-law, two daughters, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at the foot of Chamundi Hill today, according to family sources.

Mysuru City and District Freedom Fighters’ Association President Y.C. Revanna has condoled the death of Prof. Ashwathanarayana.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching