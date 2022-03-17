Muslim owners shut shops in protest against HC order on Hijab

March 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In response to the bandh called by Federation of Muslim Organisations to oppose the High Court (HC) verdict upholding Hijab ban, Muslim shop owners in city voluntarily shut down shops today to register their protest.

Accordingly, shops and all other business and commercial establishments owned by community members in areas such as N.R. Mohalla, Mandi Mohalla, Lashkar Mohalla, Udayagiri, Rajivnagar, Shanthinagar, Kalyanagiri etc. were closed as we went to the press.

However, shops owned by non-Muslims remained open. Public transport and all other transport vehicles plied normally. Also, no untoward incidents were reported from anywhere in the city.

City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta told Star of Mysore that no processions or protests were allowed as prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC is in place since Mar.15.

The Police are making regular rounds across the city to ensure maintenance of law and order. Autos and Taxis are plying as usual and there are no instances of forceful closure of shops anywhere in the city, he said.