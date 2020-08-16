Freedom Fighters hoist Flag
Freedom Fighters hoist Flag

August 16, 2020

Freedom Fighters Association President Dr. M.K. Krishnamurthy hoisted the National Flag in front of Freedom Fighters Bhavan in Subbarayanakere here coming under Ward 23 as part of Independence Day celebrations organised by the Association. Mahatma Gandhi’s bust in the premises was garlanded on the occasion. Ward 23 Corporator Pramila Bharath was the chief guest. Freedom Fighters Association Vice-President Y.D. Revanna, General Secretary Prof. Ashok Narayan and Dr. Somashekar, Manjunath, Puttanna, Sheshadri, Ravi and others were present at the celebrations.

