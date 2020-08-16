Parrots celebrate I-Day at Sri Ganapathy Ashram
Parrots celebrate I-Day at Sri Ganapathy Ashram

August 16, 2020

There was a unique I-Day celebrations at Shukavana (Parrot Park), a rehabilitation centre for parrots housed inside the sprawling premises of Avadhoota Datta Peetham’s Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram in Datta Nagar, Mysuru. Even as a parrot hoisted the National Flag, a few other parrots lined up and shouted slogan ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai.’ A video of the parrots of Shukavana celebrating the I-Day by hoisting the national flag has gone viral on social media. In the video, a parrot hoists the Tricolour and other parrots pay respect to the National Anthem. Later, Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji raised the slogan, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and the parrots too followed the same.

To watch the video, log on to https://www.facebook.com/sgsbirds

