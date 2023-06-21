Frequent failure of SERVER in Sub-Registrar’s Office

June 21, 2023

Sir,

Scientific temper for an individual and technology for administration are the need of a progressive society.

However, if the technology is dysfunctional and faulty for, on an average, four days in a week, that technology may well be discarded till some western engineer fixes the problem.

One person from Bengaluru came to the undersigned with a complaint of sorts this morning about the “Server Down” complaint at the Sub-Registrar’s Office. This is the third time he was coming to Mysuru only for registering a document and going back unable to register the document BECAUSE the almighty “Server is Down.”

I told the complainant to keep cool as the government is also a victim of this SERVER DOWN Syndrome and as a result Gruha Jyothi Scheme is stalled for three days. He said in that case let the Sub-Registrar give a definite date when the SERVER would be functional so that he would come only on that day.

Will the authorities fix the SERVER? If not possible government must make some alternative arrangements to help these hundreds of people who go to the Sub-Registrar’s Office on working days. Apparently, with server down it would be a staggering holiday for the staff.

– K.B. Ganapathy, Senior journalist, Mysuru, 21.6.2023

