Frequent failure of SERVER in Sub-Registrar’s Office
Voice of The Reader

Frequent failure of SERVER in Sub-Registrar’s Office

June 21, 2023

Sir,

Scientific temper for an individual and technology for administration are the need of a progressive society.

However, if the technology is dysfunctional and faulty for, on an average, four days in a week, that technology may well be discarded till some western engineer fixes the problem.

One person from Bengaluru came to the undersigned with a complaint of sorts this morning about the “Server Down” complaint at the Sub-Registrar’s Office. This is the third time he was coming to Mysuru only for  registering a document and going back unable to register the document BECAUSE the almighty “Server is Down.”

I told the complainant to keep cool as the government is also a victim of this SERVER DOWN Syndrome and as a result Gruha Jyothi Scheme is stalled for three days. He  said in that case let the Sub-Registrar give a definite date when the SERVER would be functional so that he would come only on that day.

Will the authorities fix the SERVER? If not possible government must make some alternative arrangements to help these hundreds of people who go to the Sub-Registrar’s Office on working days. Apparently, with server down it would be a staggering holiday for the staff.

– K.B. Ganapathy, Senior journalist, Mysuru, 21.6.2023

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Frequent failure of SERVER in Sub-Registrar’s Office”

  1. Anonymous says:
    June 21, 2023 at 10:01 pm

    The additional hardship the citizens have to face is the fixed ‘something’ despite all documents being in order. The Mysore West SR is never in office before 11.00 AM everyday even after prior appointments have been issues for 10.15 AM.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching