Fresh guidelines allow congregation of over 100 persons

October 15, 2020

Applicable outside Containment Zones

Bengaluru: The State Government, in its revised guidelines issued on Wednesday, has allowed the congregation of more than 100 persons outside the Containment Zones from today (Oct. 15) for social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political and other functions.

In an official press release here, Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar has said Union Home Ministry has issued Unlock 5.0 guidelines to start more number of activities except in Containment Zones and has extended lockdown period in Containment Zones till Oct. 31.

Accordingly, the State Government will implement the Government of India guidelines and continue lockdown only in Containment Zones till Oct. 31.