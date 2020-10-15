Fresh guidelines allow congregation of over 100 persons
Coronavirus Update, COVID-19, News

Fresh guidelines allow congregation of over 100 persons

October 15, 2020

Applicable outside Containment Zones

Bengaluru: The State Government, in its revised guidelines issued on Wednesday, has allowed the congregation of more than 100 persons outside the Containment Zones from today (Oct. 15) for social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political and other functions.

In an official press release here, Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar has said Union Home Ministry has issued Unlock 5.0 guidelines to start more number of activities except in Containment Zones and has extended lockdown period in Containment Zones till Oct. 31. 

Accordingly, the State Government will implement the Government of India guidelines and continue lockdown only in Containment Zones till Oct. 31.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching