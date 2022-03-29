Friends Association Cricket Club wins Tournament
Friends Association Cricket Club (FACC) emerged champions of the Tournament for Temporary Registered (TR) Teams for the year 2021-22 organised by KSCA Mysuru Zone. In the finals, FACC beat NMCC by 7 runs.

FACC bated first and scored 161 for 6 wickets. Chasing the target, NMCC was all out for 154.

While Sashi (39), G.L. Ragunath (29) and Gaurav (24) scored for FACC, Naveen, Pramod and P.K. Swamy took 2 wickets each for NMCC.

While Rajib Batkal scored 40 runs, Suresh scored 30 runs for NMCC. For FACC, Harish, Subramanya and Radhakrishna took 2 wickets each.

