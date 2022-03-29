V. Prabhakar Memorial Legends T10 Cricket Tournament: VP Warriors emerge Champions

March 29, 2022

VP Warriors registered a 16-run win over VP Royals to emerge champions at the V. Prabhakar Memorial Legends T10 Cricket Tournament organised by Navodaya Cricket Club (NCC) in association with the Department of Physical Education (DPE), University of Mysore (UoM), at SDNRW Grounds here recently.

After being put into bat, VP Warriors scored 95 runs in the allotted 10 overs before losing their six wickets. Middle order batsman R. Madhusudhan played well to topscore 31 runs that came in just 18 balls which included three huge sixes and two boundaries while opening batsman Ravi Keerthi scored 29 runs in just 14 balls with three sixes and a boundary.

For VP Royals, spinner M.R. Anand bowled well to take two wickets conceding just 14 runs in his two over spell while Sandeep, Bharath, Shivakumar and Satish took a wicket each.

In reply, VP Royals who had to score almost ten runs per over, were restricted for 79 runs in 10 overs before losing their six wickets. Spinner Biligiri Ranga bowled well to take three wickets, conceding just 12 runs in his two over spell while fellow spinner M.J. Vivek too bowled exceptionally well to take two wickets, conceding just nine runs in his two overs.

Picture shows the runners-up — VP Royals team.

For Royals, one down batsman Nandish Roy played well to topscore 38 runs in 23 balls. His innings were studded with three boundaries and a six. Biligiri Ranga who came out with a brilliant bowling performance was adjudged ‘Man of the Match.’

Earlier in the league matches, VP Royals who pocketed overall six points emerged as topper while VP Warriors stood second with four points.

R. Madhusudhan of VP Warriors won ‘Best all-rounder’ award while VP Dynamos skipper A. Venkateshwara who displayed brilliant batting skills in the tournament won ‘Best Batsman’ award while left arm spinner M. Shivakumar of VP Royals who bowled well throughout the tournament won ‘Best Bowler’ award and G.N. Raghunath of VP Warriors who was live wire on the field won ‘Best Fielder’ award.

Former Ranji cricketer S. Vijaya Prakash, K.R. Mohan Kumar, President, Navodaya Cricket Club, who were the chief guests, distributed the prizes. On the occasion, Vijaya Prakash recalled the contribution of V. Prabhakar.

Brief score

(Finals)

VP Warriors: 95 for 6 in 10 overs (R. Madhusudhan 31, Ravi Keerthi 29, M.R. Anand 2/14) bt VP Royals 79 for 6 in 10 overs (Nandish Roy 38, Biligiri Ranga 3/12, M.J. Vivek 2/9).