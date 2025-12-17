Friends turned foes share dais: ‘Swamys’ avoid eye contact
December 17, 2025

Mandya: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy and Agriculture and Mandya District Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy,  the friends turned foes, shared the dais yesterday.

However, the political bête noires, though seated next to each other, during the ceremonial photo-shoot with the President, during the inauguration of 1066th Jayanti celebrations of Adi Jagadguru of Suttur Mutt Sri Shivarathri Shivayogi Swamiji, chose to remain unfazed. They neither exchanged pleasantries nor had a cursory look at each other.

Kumaraswamy, in his address, took the name of Cheluvarayaswamy, while reading the names of dignitaries seated on the dais. Except for this, neither of the leaders displayed any rare bonhomie, even as those in the gathering raised slogans in favour of Kumaraswamy, also the Mandya Lok Sabha MP.

Asia’s first  Hydel Power

KSPCB Chairman P.M. Narendraswamy recalled the pride associated with Malavalli for being the first in Asia to generate Hydel power at Shimsha, way back in 1902 itself, to provide electricity to Bengaluru. In the later years, the electricity was supplied to Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) to facilitate mining of gold, he added.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu wished Kumaraswamy on the occasion of his 66th birthday celebrations, which was duly acknowledged by the latter, during his address.

