1066th Jayanti of Adi Jagadguru Shivarathri Shivayogi Swamiji at Malavalli: Prez Murmu lauds Suttur Mutt’s contributions to religion, health, economy

December 17, 2025

Malavalli: President Droupadi Murmu has lauded JSS Mahavidyapeetha for being one of the prestigious educational  institutions of the country and Suttur Mutt for making constant efforts for development in the fields of religion, health and economy.

The President was addressing the gathering after formally inaugurating the six-day 1066th Jayanti celebrations of Adi Jagadguru of Suttur Mutt Sri Shivarathri Shivayogi Swamiji, at Shanti College grounds in the town yesterday.

President Murmu said, the previous pontiff of Suttur Mutt had a farsighted vision in the field of education, the tradition which continues to be followed to date, which deserves an applause.

“The sacrifice and spiritual power of Adi Jagadguru Shivayogi is akin to a beacon of light. By establishing Suttur Mutt in eighth century, Shivayogi emerged as Akhanda Guru. Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji, who became the head of the Mutt in the later decades, played a significant role in educational and social development,” said President Murmu.

In the present era marked by rapid changes and uncertainty, the quality of moral leadership should be imbibed in youngsters. Most importantly, economic development, social inclusivity and humanity should go hand in hand, advised President Murmu. “Mutts like these, should inspire the youths for the cause of future India, with Karnataka State having witnessed the services of such Mutts. When the phrase, ‘Kayakave Kailasa’ has remained a word for many, it is indeed a notable development that, the Suttur Seer’s Jayanti is not just restricted to the Mutt, but is being organised across the State,” she said.

The President, who took note of JSS Mahavidyapeetha, spreading its wings abroad, sang paeans of the present pontiff of Suttur Mutt Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, for starting educational institutions in foreign countries too.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, in his address, said that  several countries are looking at India for spiritual and mental wellbeing. The Indian culture is eternal, with the saints protecting the spiritual significance of the country since ages. The culture of the country remains an inspiration for universal brotherhood, peace, equality and harmony.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy recalled how Malavalli was selected to host Suttur Jayanti. It took six years for the Jayanti to become a reality here, but the destiny chose this day, which marks a significant chapter for the President inaugurating the religious ceremony.

Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy and Malavalli MLA P.M. Narendraswamy, who is also the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) Chairman, were present.

